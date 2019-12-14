Football gossip: Haaland, Guardiola, Sancho, Alonso, Mertens, Kante, Hazard

Red Bull Salzburg's 19-year-old Norway striker Erling Haaland has made it clear to compatriot Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that Manchester United are his first choice should he move in January. (Star on Sunday)

Barcelona are waiting in the wings if Pep Guardiola decides to leave Premier League champions Manchester City at the end of the season. (Sunday Express)

Manchester City are prepared to rival Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea to re-sign £90m-rated England winger Jadon Sancho, 19. (Sun on Sunday)

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini is still set for the sack despite Saturday's win at Southampton, with former boss David Moyes a candidate to replace him. (Star on Sunday)

Chelsea have set a price tag of 30m euros (£25m) for Spain full-back Marcos Alonso, 28. (Calciomercato)

Manchester United are considering a move for Napoli's Belgium forward Dries Mertens, 32. (Tuttomercato)

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, 28, wants to leave the west London club but will ignore the wishes of France team-mate Ousmane Dembele, 22, and seek a move to Juventus or Real Madrid rather than Barcelona. (Eldesmarque)

Former Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard, 28, has promised to return to Stamford Bridge once his spell at Real Madrid ends. (Sun on Sunday)

Genk's Norway midfielder Sander Berge, 21, has insisted his head is in the right place, despite the consistent rumours surrounding a move to Liverpool. (Sport Witness)

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says he will not disclose details of conversations with Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen about the 27-year-old's future. (Sunday Mirror)

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has vowed to respect Paris St-Germain's relationship with Kylian Mbappe, 20, amid rumours the France striker is not happy at the club. (Goal.com)

Leicester's Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 22, has revealed he had intended to return to Monaco in the summer before the Foxes convinced him otherwise. (Sport Witness)

Jose Mourinho insists it will not be up to him if Luis Campos, who worked with him at Real Madrid and is currently at Lille, arrives at Tottenham as director of football. (Football.London)

Manchester City's Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus, 22, says assistant boss Mikel Arteta, linked with the vacancies at Arsenal and Everton, is already a "fantastic" manager. (Manchester Evening News)

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu will send a formal complaint to the Spanish Football Federation about the use of VAR after his team were denied a penalty in the 2-2 draw at Real Sociedad on Saturday. (Sport)

Premier League clubs could continue signing the best teenage players in Europe after Britain's departure from the European Union is confirmed. (Sunday Telegraph)

‪Brighton's Jose Izquierdo, 27, has been recovering from a knee injury in his homeland and his agent has revealed hopes the Colombia winger will be back playing in January or February. (Argus)

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce insists he has not written off South Korea midfielder Ki Sung-yueng, 30, and does not think it is a bad thing that so many players are entering the final months of their contracts with the Magpies. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Leeds will not "gamble" on January signings because continuity remains the key priority at Elland Road, according to managing director Angus Kinnear. (Yorkshire Post)