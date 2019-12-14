League One: Three off as Raith Rovers and Falkirk draw

Three players were sent off as Raith Rovers lost their two-point advantage at the top of Scottish League One after a 1-1 draw with Falkirk.

Airdrie moved level on points with Raith thanks to a 2-1 win over Peterhead, with only goal difference separating the two.

East Fife moved up to third following a 2-0 victory away to Stranraer.

Dumbarton trailed three times but beat East Fife 4-3 in a thriller, while Montrose won 4-0 at home to Clyde.

Falkirk were down to 10 men after just 14 minutes following Charlie Telfer's red card for a challenge on Regan Hendry. And, Raith took advantage with Jamie Gullan heading them in front eight minutes before half-time.

Declan McManus found the top corner from close range to equalise for Falkirk against his former club just before the hour, taking his league tally for the season to eight.

The away side were also reduced to 10 men when Kyle Benedictus was shown a second yellow card after 65 minutes, while Morgaro Gomis' dismissal left Falkirk to play out the final seven minutes with only nine men as the spoils were shared.

It means Falkirk, who confirmed caretaker head coaches Lee Miller and David McCracken will be in charge until the summer, stretch their unbeaten run against Raith to five games.

Airdrie's Calum Gallagher tapped home the opener against Peterhead from close range.

A Dale Carrick penalty made it 2-0 - as he joined top scorer Gallagher on nine League One goals this term - before Scott Brown pulled one back for Peterhead on the stroke of half-time.

East Fife's Ross Davidson broke the deadlock away to Stranraer as he picked out the bottom corner after 64 minutes and Scott Agnew netted against his former club at the death to seal maximum points.

It leaves Stranraer still five points adrift at the bottom of the table.

Paul-Joseph Crossan scored twice as Dumbarton fought back after falling behind three times to edge a 4-3 thriller at Forfar.

Defender Michael Travis gave the home side the lead after tapping in a rebound after two minutes, but Joe McKee picked out the bottom corner to equalise midway through the first half.

Travis headed the hosts in front for the second time but Crossan levelled before a Dale Hilson penalty saw Forfar edge into the lead at the break.

The visitors struck back a third time as Reghan Tumilty drew them level after 58 minutes and they went ahead for the first time with 17 minutes remaining as Crossan netted his second of the afternoon to clinch the win.

At Montrose, Blair Lyons was on target in each half and Martin Rennie added a late brace himself as they claimed a 4-0 win over Clyde.