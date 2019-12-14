Premier League results: Liverpool's lead extended at top

Teemu Pukki scored his ninth goal of the season to take home a point for Norwich at second-placed Leicester

Liverpool's 2-0 victory against Watford increased their lead to 10 points at the top of the Premier League table after second-placed Leicester slipped up at home to Norwich.

Mohamed Salah's double took his tally to nine league goals and extended the Reds' unbeaten start to the season to 17 games.

Leicester fought back from a goal down to salvage a point in a 1-1 draw against Norwich, with a Tim Krul own goal cancelling out Teemu Pukki's opener in the first half.

John Fleck's second-half double gave Sheffield United three points to move up to fifth in the table with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa at Bramall Lane.

The Blades now sit just four points behind Chelsea and a Champions League place after the Blues were beaten 1-0 at home by Bournemouth through Dan Gosling's late winner, awarded after a video assistant referee (VAR) check adjudged the ball to have crossed the line.

Burnley emerged victorious from another low-scoring encounter as Chris Wood's 58th-minute header was enough to seal a 1-0 home win against Newcastle at Turf Moor.