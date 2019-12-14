Kieran: Tierney out for three months after dislocating shoulder

Kieran Tiernay has made 11 appearances for Arsenal since joining from Celtic this summer

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney will be out for three months after dislocating his shoulder.

Scot Tierney, 22, was forced off in Monday's Premier League win at West Ham and will have surgery next week.

The injury was sustained in Tierney's third Premier League start since his £25m move from Celtic in August.

It means the left-back is a major doubt for Scotland's Euro 2020 play-off against Israel at Hampden Park on 26 March.

Tierney, whose last cap for his country was 14 months ago, had to wait until late September for his Arsenal debut after a double hernia operation in May.