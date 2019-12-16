Scottish Premiership: What did we learn from the weekend's games?

This was the weekend where the top two could have suffered Euro fatigue and a new era at Hearts was ushered in.

However, it was business as usual at both end of the table as the Old Firm eased to victory while Daniel Stendel's arrival did little to change the fortunes of the team from Tynecastle.

Here are the top takeaways from the Scottish Premiership...

Lennon getting the most out of rotated squad

A 2-0 win over Hibernian at Celtic Park looks and sounds like a regular day at the office for Celtic, yet Neil Lennon will undoubtedly be proud of the fact his side have maintained a match-winning standard despite numerous key players dropping in and out of the team.

Sunday's win was achieved without Ryan Christie, Jonny Hayes, Hatem Abd Elhamed or Mohamed Elyounoussi with Olivier Ntcham, Boli Bolingoli, Jeremie Frimpong and Odsonne Edouard stepping into the side to overcome Hibs.

With games coming thick and fast and injuries piling up on the cold, frozen surfaces around Scotland, Lennon's side have so far managed to safely navigate their way through a crowded fixture list without any genuine upsets.

Morelos' costly celebration

The story of the game should have been Rangers getting back to winning ways with a 2-0 win over Motherwell. Or even of Alfredo Morelos making it two goals in two games after his woes in front of goal in the League Cup final defeat to Celtic.

Instead, manager Steven Gerrard was left frustrated at another red card for his side. Ryan Jack was sent off late in Thursday's draw with Young Boys of Switzerland in the Europa League, while Colombia striker Morelos got his marching orders at Fir Park after two yellow cards in 14 minutes.

Already on a yellow, Morelos couldn't help celebrating his goal by running to the Motherwell support and gesturing to the home crowd. Referee Don Robertson flashed a second caution which means Morelos will be missing for Friday's trip to play Hibernian at Easter Road.

"Alfredo was unplayable," said Gerrard afterwards. "But it's the first setback Alfredo's had after huge, huge improvements so we'll reset that but we certainly have no complaints."

Who else will score for Dons?

Where would Aberdeen be without Sam Cosgrove? The big Englishman has scored 19 times this season, nearly five times as many as any of his team-mates.

Despite dominating against Hamilton Academical, chances were squandered by others before the 23-year-old popped up unmarked at the back post.

Derek McInnes might ponder whether he needs to sign a reliable back-up in January just in case he loses Cosgrove either to a substantial bid or to injury.

Robinson demands more from his side

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson said afterwards he now judges his side against Rangers as he blasted their performance in the 2-0 defeat at Fir Park.

The Fir Park side have received many plaudits this season as they battle Aberdeen for third place, but Robinson wants his men to get closer to the Old Firm. Therefore, he wasn't happy at a number of players failing to turn it on in a big game.

"We might not catch up with them but we've certainly got to try and aim for that," Robinson told BBC Scotland afterwards. "I don't know if we had enough belief today."

Killie face 'massive' game

Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio said he was pleased with how his side reacted to the 3-0 defeat to Livingston. And, but for a late winner from Lee Erwin, they would have made it five games in six without defeat.

But they are now on a run of four games without a win, and have picked up just six points from their last eight outings.

Kilmarnock are still within reach of Aberdeen and Motherwell above them, but if they wish to stay in the hunt for a Europa League place while also holding off sixth-placed Hibernian a point below, they cannot afford another defeat when Motherwell come calling next.

"The next game is a massive game," said Alessio. "Now we have time to prepare, to reflect, to work. I don't know another way."

Priorities lie elsewhere for Ross despite Celtic defeat

Jack Ross didn't seem particularly bothered about his side losing 2-0 to Celtic on Sunday and when you look at his team's fixtures over the next month you can understand why.

In the grand scheme of things, Ross will know that results away to Celtic matter very little in comparison to the impending Edinburgh Derby in 11 days or the trip to Livingston three days later - two league matches he desperately needs his team to perform in.

Similarly, after the winter break, Hibs face a tricky Scottish Cup fourth-round tie to a Dundee United side that are currently topping the Scottish Championship.

Fans undoubtedly love when Hibs can match the Old Firm but Ross will know his progress at the Edinburgh club will depend on how his side fare in the three games.

Erwin's patience pays off

Lee Erwin is yet to complete 90 minutes in a game for Ross County since moving to Dingwall following a spell at Iranian side Tracktor. However, his goal against his former side Kilmarnock could be huge for the Highlanders.

After nine games without a win, co-managers Stuart Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson have now won two on the bounce, and they were delighted with the impact of substitute Erwin.

"He's missed a lot of football," said Kettlewell. "He had a little setback, and we've been working really hard with him. His attitude has been fantastic and he wants to get himself back on the pitch and be the influence that he was today."

Late goals are costing Livingston important points

Livingston were in complete control of Saturday's game at St Mirren at half-time when they walked down the tunnel with a 2-1 lead. All three points looked even safer in Gary Holt's back pocket when Aymen Souda scored a third just before the hour mark. However, two goals from Jon Obika turned the game on its head in a manner Livingston fans must surely be getting infuriated by.

So far this season Holt's side have conceded 27 goals in the Scottish Premiership. Of those 27, 14 have come after the 60th minute and in a number of cases that has meant the difference between all three points for the West Lothian side and either one or zero. Although Livingston are sitting comfortably in eighth, they would be far higher up the league table if they could cut out the late upsets.

St Mirren still relying on home form

Although St Mirren fans may have wandered away from the Simple Digital Arena with fists pumping into the air after a dramatic comeback, Jim Goodwin would have surely returned to his office and let out a huge gasp of relief. His side had almost lost all three points to Livingston at home, but managed to claw back one point to keep enough distance between his side and the bottom of the table.

To put St Mirren's reliance on their home form into context, no less than 12 of the 15 points they've amassed to date in the Premiership have come in Paisley. And with their form on the road showing no signs of improving, Goodwin will have to ensure his side keep up their battling form at home.

Saints back in the swing

A first away win in 351 days can be a watershed moment for Tommy Wright's team after lifting them off the bottom. Their victory at Tynecastle was a flashback to St Johnstone of recent seasons - resolute in defence, full of bite in midfield and dangerous going forward.

The squad has underachieved this term but possesses the quality to be well clear of a relegation struggle and now needs to show it on a consistent basis.

Introduction gets tougher for Stendel

After a demoralising debut, new manager Daniel Stendel needs time to implement his ideas at Hearts.

The players struggled to carry out the German's energy-intensive pressing game and the high defensive line also had teething problems. The switch to zonal marking was another issue and led directly to St Johnstone's winning goal.

With champions Celtic up next on Wednesday night, Hearts' time on the training ground is limited and Stendel must hope his players are fast learners.

Can survivors beat the drop again?

Accies have built a reputation for being able to pull themselves clear of relegation trouble and even this early in the season you can rest assured they are going to have to delve deeply into their reserves of courage again.

Without a win in 11 games, they have fallen to the bottom of the table with only a Hearts side you would imagine should improve now they have a manager again for company.

Being difficult to beat doesn't look like it will be enough to save themselves this time around when all above them appear to find the occasional bit of flair.