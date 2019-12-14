Daniel Stendel: Reviving Hearts 'more hard work than expected'

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Hearts rebuild will be more work than I expected'

Daniel Stendel admits reviving Hearts' fortunes will be "more hard work than I expected" after beginning his tenure with a limp 1-0 defeat to St Johnstone.

The home players were booed off at Tynecastle after a dismal performance against a side that had not won away in the Scottish Premiership for 16 games.

Only goal difference is keeping Hearts off bottom of the table.

"We were too nervous, too hectic, and have not really created chances," German boss Stendel said.

"The first thing we tried in the last few days was to change things in the players' minds that we can play so much better. You can see it's not so easy.

"I hoped it would be easier today but I learn. We have a lot of work to do. We all expected more.

"It's hard work, more hard work than I expected. We need to change some things very quickly."

Hearts have now taken one point from their last five matches, failing to score in four, and have a tough run of fixtures before the winter break with Celtic, Hamilton Academical, Hibernian and Aberdeen lying in wait.

"I hope the fans give the players more chance because at the moment it is not easy for the team," Stendel said. "We need help from the stands.

"We have some big players injured and when they come back I hope we will have more quality to change things."

Substitute Callum Hendry's 74th-minute header lifted St Johnstone out of bottom spot, with manager Tommy Wright rewarded for doing his homework on his counterpart as the Perth side recorded a first away win in the league in 2019.

"It's been a long time coming but is fully deserved," Wright said. "I don't think our goalkeeper has had a save to make all day.

"I watched how Stendel got Barnsley to play and knew we'd get a lot of space in behind. We worked on trying to deal with that if they are going to press you as high up the pitch."