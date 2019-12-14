Bayern Munich 6-1 Werder Bremen: Phillippe Coutinho scores hat-trick

Philippe Coutinho's wonderful lob was the best goal of the game

Philippe Coutinho scored an excellent hat-trick and Robert Lewandowski two more as Bayern Munich thrashed Werder Bremen.

Brazilian Coutinho tapped home Bayern's first before an outrageous lob for his second and then curled a 20-yard shot for his hat-trick.

Milot Rashica had given Werder the lead before Bayern came back - with Thomas Muller scoring the hosts' other goal.

Lewandowski has scored a remarkable 29 goals in 23 games this season.

Bayern move up from seventh to fourth in the table, having lost their previous two league games.