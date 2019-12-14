German Bundesliga
Bayern Munich6Werder Bremen1

Bayern Munich 6-1 Werder Bremen: Phillippe Coutinho scores hat-trick

Philippe Coutinho
Philippe Coutinho's wonderful lob was the best goal of the game

Philippe Coutinho scored an excellent hat-trick and Robert Lewandowski two more as Bayern Munich thrashed Werder Bremen.

Brazilian Coutinho tapped home Bayern's first before an outrageous lob for his second and then curled a 20-yard shot for his hat-trick.

Milot Rashica had given Werder the lead before Bayern came back - with Thomas Muller scoring the hosts' other goal.

Lewandowski has scored a remarkable 29 goals in 23 games this season.

Bayern move up from seventh to fourth in the table, having lost their previous two league games.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

  • 1Neuer
  • 5PavardBooked at 16mins
  • 17BoatengBooked at 18minsSubstituted forPerisicat 45'minutes
  • 27Alaba
  • 19Davies
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 32Kimmich
  • 22Gnabry
  • 18GoretzkaSubstituted forMüllerat 70'minutes
  • 10CoutinhoSubstituted forSinghat 82'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 14Perisic
  • 25Müller
  • 26Ulreich
  • 28Singh
  • 33Mai
  • 34Batista Meier
  • 35Zirkzee

Werder Bremen

  • 1Pavlenka
  • 23Gebre SelassieSubstituted forFriedlat 45+2'minutesBooked at 62mins
  • 13Veljkovic
  • 36GroßBooked at 22mins
  • 17Sahin
  • 4Lang
  • 35Eggestein
  • 30Klaassen
  • 5Augustinsson
  • 8OsakoSubstituted forBittencourtat 67'minutes
  • 7RashicaSubstituted forBartelsat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Bittencourt
  • 14Pizarro
  • 22Bartels
  • 24Eggestein
  • 27Kapino
  • 32Friedl
  • 39Goller
Referee:
Robert Schröder
Attendance:
75,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamWerder Bremen
Possession
Home73%
Away27%
Shots
Home28
Away10
Shots on Target
Home14
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home15
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, FC Bayern München 6, SV Werder Bremen 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 6, SV Werder Bremen 1.

Foul by Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München).

Ludwig Augustinsson (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Milos Veljkovic.

Substitution

Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Fin Bartels replaces Milot Rashica.

Foul by Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München).

Marco Friedl (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Maximilian Eggestein.

Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Christian Groß (SV Werder Bremen).

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Sarpreet Singh replaces Philippe Coutinho.

Foul by Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München).

Leonardo Bittencourt (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Christian Groß.

Goal!

Goal! FC Bayern München 6, SV Werder Bremen 1. Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Ivan Perisic.

Attempt saved. Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ivan Perisic.

Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross.

Goal!

Goal! FC Bayern München 5, SV Werder Bremen 1. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.

Attempt blocked. Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.

Goal!

Goal! FC Bayern München 4, SV Werder Bremen 1. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a through ball.

Attempt blocked. Leonardo Bittencourt (SV Werder Bremen) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Milot Rashica with a cross.

Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Alphonso Davies.

Attempt blocked. Maximilian Eggestein (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Milot Rashica.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller replaces Leon Goretzka.

Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Perisic.

Substitution

Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Leonardo Bittencourt replaces Yuya Osako.

Foul by Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München).

Marco Friedl (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, SV Werder Bremen. Michael Lang tries a through ball, but Yuya Osako is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard following a corner.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Ludwig Augustinsson.

Goal!

Goal! FC Bayern München 3, SV Werder Bremen 1. Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by David Alaba with a through ball.

Booking

Marco Friedl (SV Werder Bremen) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

Hand ball by Marco Friedl (SV Werder Bremen).

Thiago (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nuri Sahin (SV Werder Bremen).

Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).

Nuri Sahin (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Top Stories