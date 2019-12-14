Patrick Bamford: Leeds United players 'distraught' after Cardiff City comeback

Patrick Bamford's double against Cardiff took his tally of goals for the season to nine

Patrick Bamford said Leeds' players were left "distraught" at losing a 3-0 lead to draw at home with Cardiff.

The striker's double added to Helder Costa's opener to give Leeds a commanding advantage at Elland Road.

But the visitors scored three times in the final 30 minutes and equalised, despite being down to 10 men, to complete an astonishing comeback.

"Everyone's disappointed, but it just shows we're not the finished article yet," Bamford told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"We know we've still got a lot of work to do.

"It's been a tough week but we should have won that game. We dominated the whole game, we knew what their threat would be and that's how they scored their goals.

"One point is better than none but it (losing the lead) does leave a sour taste in the mouth."

Leeds had gone top of the Championship after the midweek round of fixtures, but West Bromwich Albion are now two points clear at the summit after coming from behind to beat Birmingham in Saturday's early kick-off.

However, there is still a 10-point gap between Marcelo Bielsa's side and third-placed Preston.

"I did not get the preparation right because I knew about Cardiff City's strengths and we didn't resolve it," Bielsa said.

"We knew how dangerous they are in the air and from set-pieces. Set-pieces are crucial in this division and Cardiff made us pay in that area.

"Some of our attacking play was the best I have seen from Leeds and it is difficult to explain the result. There is no way we should have drawn that game."