Match ends, Napoli 1, Parma 2.
Napoli 1-2 Parma: Gennaro Gattuso beaten in first game in charge
Gennaro Gattuso suffered defeat in his first game in charge of Napoli at home to Parma thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Gervinho.
The former Arsenal striker struck three minutes into added time to secure the victory after Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik had cancelled out Dejan Kulusevski's early opener.
Gattuso succeeded Carlo Ancelotti as Napoli head coach on Wednesday.
Napoli drop to eighth and are now without a win in eight Serie A matches.
Ancelotti was sacked on Tuesday evening, less than three hours after he guided them into the Champions League knockout stages with a 4-0 victory over Genk.
The 60-year-old former Chelsea boss has been linked with the managerial vacancies at Arsenal and Everton.
Line-ups
Napoli
- 1Meret
- 22Di Lorenzo
- 44Manolas
- 26KoulibalySubstituted forLupertoat 5'minutes
- 6Mário Rui
- 8Ruiz
- 5Marques LoureiroSubstituted forMertensat 63'minutesBooked at 79mins
- 20Zielinski
- 7Callejón
- 99MilikBooked at 81mins
- 24InsigneSubstituted forLozanoat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Llorente
- 11Lozano
- 12Elmas
- 13Luperto
- 14Mertens
- 23Hysaj
- 25Ospina
- 27Karnezis
- 34Younes
- 70Gaetano
- 98do Nascimento
Parma
- 1Sepe
- 36Darmian
- 2Iacoponi
- 22Bruno Alves
- 28GaglioloBooked at 63mins
- 10Azevedo Júnior
- 15Brugman
- 17BarillàSubstituted forGrassiat 66'minutes
- 44Kulusevski
- 11CorneliusSubstituted forSprocatiat 17'minutesSubstituted forPezzellaat 78'minutes
- 27KouassiBooked at 9mins
Substitutes
- 3Dermaku
- 8Grassi
- 16Laurini
- 34Colombi
- 53Alastra
- 88Adorante
- 93Sprocati
- 97Pezzella
- Referee:
- Marco Di Bello
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home33
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home11
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Napoli 1, Parma 2.
Attempt missed. José Callejón (Napoli) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Dries Mertens with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Napoli 1, Parma 2. Gervinho (Parma) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mário Rui with a cross.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Alberto Grassi.
Attempt missed. José Callejón (Napoli) header from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Giovanni Di Lorenzo with a cross.
Attempt missed. Gervinho (Parma) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Gastón Brugman (Parma) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Hernani.
Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Arkadiusz Milik.
Corner, Parma. Conceded by Mário Rui.
Attempt blocked. Fabián Ruiz (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Giovanni Di Lorenzo.
Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.
Attempt missed. Hirving Lozano (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Simone Iacoponi.
Attempt blocked. Fabián Ruiz (Napoli) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Hand ball by Kostas Manolas (Napoli).
Attempt missed. Kostas Manolas (Napoli) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by José Callejón with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Giuseppe Pezzella.
Booking
Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Dries Mertens (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Dries Mertens (Napoli).
Gastón Brugman (Parma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Hirving Lozano replaces Lorenzo Insigne.
Substitution
Substitution, Parma. Giuseppe Pezzella replaces Mattia Sprocati.
Attempt blocked. José Callejón (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Hernani.
Attempt missed. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz.
Attempt saved. Gervinho (Parma) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hernani.
Attempt blocked. Kostas Manolas (Napoli) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by José Callejón with a cross.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Hernani.
Attempt missed. Mário Rui (Napoli) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.
Substitution
Substitution, Parma. Alberto Grassi replaces Antonino Barillà.
Offside, Napoli. Fabián Ruiz tries a through ball, but José Callejón is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Napoli 1, Parma 1. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dries Mertens with a cross.
Offside, Parma. Luigi Sepe tries a through ball, but Mattia Sprocati is caught offside.
Booking
Riccardo Gagliolo (Parma) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Dries Mertens replaces Allan.
Foul by Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli).