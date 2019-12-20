Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol City

Garry Monk's Sheffield Wednesday are on a five-match unbeaten run in the Championship

Moses Odubajo could return for Sheffield Wednesday after the full-back served a one-match ban.

Midfielder Sam Hutchinson is suspended, while forward Fernando Forestieri (knee) will be assessed.

Bristol City are boosted by the return of Taylor Moore, who missed their last two games with a knee problem.

Fellow defender Tomas Kalas (tendonitis) may also be back in contention, and Jay Dasilva (shin) has returned to training.

With first-choice goalkeeper Keiren Westwood fit again after a shoulder injury, Wednesday boss Garry Monk must decide whether to restore him to the starting line-up or continue with Cameron Dawson for a sixth successive game.

The Owls are unbeaten in their past five matches with the 24-year-old between the sticks, winning three of them.

Match facts