Club World Cup: Liverpool confirm travelling squad for Qatar

Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum boards the plane to Qatar after recovering from injury

Liverpool have confirmed their 20-man travelling squad for the Club World Cup in Qatar, with Georginio Wijnaldum included but Dejan Lovren missing out.

Youngsters Rhian Brewster, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Neco Williams had originally been named in the squad but only Williams has been retained.

Liverpool meet Monterrey on Wednesday in a match that will be shown live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer at 17:30 GMT.

That game comes just 24 hours after an EFL Cup quarter-final at Aston Villa.

Midfielder Wijnaldum picked up a muscle injury in Saturday's win over Watford while defender Lovren sustained an injury during the Champions League victory over Salzburg on Tuesday.

The Premier League leaders are fielding different teams in the two competitions because they said alternative dates for the EFL Cup tie were not considered suitable "without compromising the scheduling of the competition itself or placing an undue strain on our playing staff".

Liverpool's under-23s coach Neil Critchley is expected to take charge of a youthful side for Tuesday's game at Villa Park.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been forced to rotate his squad in recent weeks due to a busy fixture schedule, with a number of younger players involved.

"With Gini's injury and Dejan's three or four days ago - I don't know who was injured three days before that but for sure, somebody - our squad is not getting bigger," Klopp said after the Watford game.

"Our main problem is about losing players. We are fine with the number of fixtures but losing players does not make it any easier."

Liverpool are competing in seven competitions this season and could play up to 67 games in 300 days if they go all the way in each of them - an average of a game every 4.5 days.

Liverpool Club World Cup squad: Alisson, Van Dijk, Wijnaldum, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Mane, Salah, Gomez, Adrian, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Lonergan, Shaqiri, Robertson, Origi, Jones, Alexander-Arnold, Williams.

Liverpool's matches in the Club World Cup will be shown live on BBC TV, online and on the BBC iPlayer.