Graham Westley: Stevenage reappoint former manager for fourth spell in charge

Graham Westley has not managed in the English Football League since leaving Newport in March 2017

Stevenage have reappointed former manager Graham Westley for his fourth spell in charge of the League Two club.

Westley, 51, takes over with the struggling Hertfordshire side in 23rd place in the fourth tier, to become Boro's third man in charge this season.

Mark Sampson was appointed as caretaker manager following previous boss Dino Maamria's sacking in September.

But Sampson, who had expected to get the job on a more permanent basis, is to revert to a first-team coach role.

Former England Women manager Sampson, 37, is currently facing a charge of using racist language by the Football Association.

He had been the subject to an FA investigation since September after an allegation by a former coach at the League Two club.

Westley first became Stevenage boss in their non-league days in January 2003. He then returned in 2008, when he took them into the Football League, returning in 2013.

He has also managed Preston North End, Peterborough United, Newport County and Barnet.

