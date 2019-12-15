Match ends, Valencia 1, Real Madrid 1.
Valencia 1-1 Real Madrid: Karim Benzema rescues point for visitors
Karim Benzema scored a dramatic equaliser for Real Madrid against Valencia but it was not enough to take them top of the La Liga table.
Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois came up for a corner in stoppage time and had a header saved by Jaume Domenech with Benzema lashing home the rebound.
Valencia had led with 12 minutes to go when Carlos Soler was unmarked to blast home Daniel Wass' clever cutback.
Real are behind Barcelona on goal difference going into El Clasico.
The arch rivals meet at Barcelona's Nou Camp on Wednesday (19:00 GMT).
Gareth Bale came on in the second half for Real, who are unbeaten in 11 games. It was his first appearance for two weeks, but he has not scored for his club since 1 September.
Line-ups
Valencia
- 1Doménech
- 3CostaSubstituted forVallejo Galvánat 61'minutes
- 24Garay
- 5Gabriel
- 14Gayá
- 18Wass
- 17CoquelinSubstituted forKondogbiaat 83'minutes
- 10Parejo
- 8SolerBooked at 38mins
- 19Rodrigo
- 20TorresSubstituted forDiakhabyat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Correia
- 6Kondogbia
- 12Diakhaby
- 15Vallejo Galván
- 23Sobrino
- 28Rivero
- 34Esquerdo
Real Madrid
- 13Courtois
- 2CarvajalBooked at 77mins
- 5Varane
- 4Ramos
- 6Nacho
- 10ModricSubstituted forJovicat 81'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 15Valverde
- 8Kroos
- 27RodrygoSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 69'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 22IscoSubstituted forBaleat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Areola
- 3Militão
- 11Bale
- 14Casemiro
- 18Jovic
- 19Odriozola
- 25Vinícius Júnior
- Referee:
- José María Sánchez Martínez
- Attendance:
- 44,230
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away6
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Valencia 1, Real Madrid 1.
Goal!
Goal! Valencia 1, Real Madrid 1. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from very close range to the top left corner following a corner.
Attempt saved. Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Ezequiel Garay.
Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.
Offside, Real Madrid. Sergio Ramos tries a through ball, but Luka Jovic is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Manu Vallejo (Valencia) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
VAR Decision: Card Changed.
Booking
Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Luka Jovic (Real Madrid).
Ezequiel Garay (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Mouctar Diakhaby replaces Ferrán Torres.
Offside, Valencia. Ferrán Torres tries a through ball, but Daniel Wass is caught offside.
Foul by Luka Jovic (Real Madrid).
Daniel Wass (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia).
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Geoffrey Kondogbia replaces Francis Coquelin.
Hand ball by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Luka Jovic replaces Luka Modric.
Foul by Raphael Varane (Real Madrid).
Daniel Wass (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by José Gayá (Valencia).
Goal!
Goal! Valencia 1, Real Madrid 0. Carlos Soler (Valencia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Wass.
Booking
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).
Carlos Soler (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Ezequiel Garay.
Attempt blocked. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Daniel Wass (Valencia).
Hand ball by José Gayá (Valencia).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Vinícius Júnior replaces Rodrygo.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Gareth Bale replaces Isco.
Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.