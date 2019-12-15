Fiorentina 1-1 Inter Milan: Antonio Conte's side go top despite late goal

From the section

Inter Milan went back to the top of Serie A, despite conceding a late equaliser to Fiorentina.

Antonio Conte's visitors had led through Borja Valero's clever finish at the near post against his former club.

Lautaro Martinez thought he scored another, but Romelu Lukaku was found to be offside in the build-up by the video assistant referee.

And teenager Dusan Vlahovic levelled in stoppage time, running from his own half and firing home.

The substitute took advantage of Inter not leaving many players at the back for an attack, despite being ahead.

Inter go above champions Juventus - who beat Udinese 3-1 earlier in the day - on goal difference.