Italian Serie A
Fiorentina1Inter Milan1

Fiorentina 1-1 Inter Milan: Antonio Conte's side go top despite late goal

Dusan Vlahovic
Dusan Vlahovic's stoppage-time equaliser prevented Inter Milan from going two points clear at the top

Inter Milan went back to the top of Serie A, despite conceding a late equaliser to Fiorentina.

Antonio Conte's visitors had led through Borja Valero's clever finish at the near post against his former club.

Lautaro Martinez thought he scored another, but Romelu Lukaku was found to be offside in the build-up by the video assistant referee.

And teenager Dusan Vlahovic levelled in stoppage time, running from his own half and firing home.

The substitute took advantage of Inter not leaving many players at the back for an attack, despite being ahead.

Inter go above champions Juventus - who beat Udinese 3-1 earlier in the day - on goal difference.

Line-ups

Fiorentina

  • 69Dragowski
  • 4Milenkovic
  • 20Pezzella
  • 22Cáceres
  • 21Lirola
  • 78PulgarBooked at 80mins
  • 5BadeljBooked at 52minsSubstituted forBenassiat 66'minutes
  • 8CastrovilliSubstituted forEyssericat 83'minutes
  • 29Chagas EstevaoBooked at 69mins
  • 25ChiesaSubstituted forVlahovicat 59'minutes
  • 10Boateng

Substitutes

  • 1Terracciano
  • 6Ranieri
  • 9Abreu dos Santos
  • 11Sottil
  • 15Cristóforo
  • 16Eysseric
  • 17Ceccherini
  • 18Ghezzal
  • 23Venuti
  • 24Benassi
  • 27Zurkowski
  • 28Vlahovic

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de Vrij
  • 95BastoniBooked at 31minsSubstituted forGodínat 88'minutes
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 8Vecino
  • 77BrozovicBooked at 27mins
  • 20ValeroBooked at 73minsSubstituted forAgoumeat 84'minutes
  • 34Biraghi
  • 9Lukaku
  • 10MartínezBooked at 76minsSubstituted forPolitanoat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Godín
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 16Politano
  • 19Lazaro
  • 21Dimarco
  • 27Padelli
  • 30Esposito
  • 32Agoume
  • 46Berni
Referee:
Maurizio Mariani

Match Stats

Home TeamFiorentinaAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home13
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home15
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Fiorentina 1, Inter Milan 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Fiorentina 1, Inter Milan 1.

Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Stefan de Vrij.

Foul by Valentin Eysseric (Fiorentina).

Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin-Prince Boateng (Fiorentina).

Diego Godín (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).

Goal!

Goal! Fiorentina 1, Inter Milan 1. Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner following a fast break.

Offside, Fiorentina. Germán Pezzella tries a through ball, but Nikola Milenkovic is caught offside.

Foul by Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina).

Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Diego Godín replaces Alessandro Bastoni because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Erick Pulgar (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Pol Lirola.

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Lucien Agoume replaces Borja Valero.

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Matteo Politano replaces Lautaro Martínez.

Substitution

Substitution, Fiorentina. Valentin Eysseric replaces Gaetano Castrovilli.

Booking

Erick Pulgar (Fiorentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Erick Pulgar (Fiorentina).

Booking

Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).

Bartlomiej Dragowski (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).

Bartlomiej Dragowski (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kevin-Prince Boateng (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).

Booking

Borja Valero (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kevin-Prince Boateng (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Borja Valero (Inter Milan).

Attempt saved. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Nikola Milenkovic.

Foul by Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina).

Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Dalbert (Fiorentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Dalbert (Fiorentina).

Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Kevin-Prince Boateng (Fiorentina) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Martín Cáceres with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Fiorentina. Marco Benassi replaces Milan Badelj.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 15th December 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan16123132141839
2Juventus16123129161339
3Lazio15103236152133
4Roma1695229161332
5Cagliari1585231191229
6Atalanta1684438251328
7Parma167362319424
8Napoli165652521421
9Torino166372124-321
10AC Milan166371619-321
11Bologna165472427-319
12Hellas Verona165471720-319
13Fiorentina164572024-417
14Sassuolo154472627-116
15Lecce163672032-1215
16Sampdoria164391325-1215
17Udinese164391127-1615
18Brescia1541101426-1213
19Genoa162591731-1411
20SPAL1623111025-159
Italian Serie A table

