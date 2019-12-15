Saint-Etienne 0-4 Paris St-Germain: Kylian Mbappe scores twice in easy win

Neymar (left) laid on a perfect pass to set up Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris St-Germain eased past 10-man Saint-Etienne to go seven points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

Leandro Paredes' volley gave the French champions an early lead, and Saint-Etienne were a man down when Jean-Eudes Aholou was sent off after 25 minutes.

Mbappe doubled the lead before half-time, and Mauro Icardi finished from close range after the break.

After Neymar missed a penalty, Mbappe added his second just before full-time.

Aholou's straight red card for a foul on Paredes gave PSG added momentum, but Saint-Etienne briefly threatened to get back into the game after half-time when Denis Bouanga forced a good save from Keylor Navas before missing a free header from the resulting corner.

Angel di Maria volleyed on to the post for PSG, and Neymar missed out when his spot-kick struck the base of the post.

PSG's fifth league win in a row puts them seven points ahead of Marseille in second place.