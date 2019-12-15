Match ends, St Etienne 0, Paris Saint Germain 4.
Saint-Etienne 0-4 Paris St-Germain: Kylian Mbappe scores twice in easy win
-
- From the section European Football
Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris St-Germain eased past 10-man Saint-Etienne to go seven points clear at the top of Ligue 1.
Leandro Paredes' volley gave the French champions an early lead, and Saint-Etienne were a man down when Jean-Eudes Aholou was sent off after 25 minutes.
Mbappe doubled the lead before half-time, and Mauro Icardi finished from close range after the break.
After Neymar missed a penalty, Mbappe added his second just before full-time.
Aholou's straight red card for a foul on Paredes gave PSG added momentum, but Saint-Etienne briefly threatened to get back into the game after half-time when Denis Bouanga forced a good save from Keylor Navas before missing a free header from the resulting corner.
Angel di Maria volleyed on to the post for PSG, and Neymar missed out when his spot-kick struck the base of the post.
PSG's fifth league win in a row puts them seven points ahead of Marseille in second place.
Line-ups
Saint-Étienne
- 16Ruffier
- 11Antunes da SilvaSubstituted forYoussoufat 45'minutes
- 26Debuchy
- 24Perrin
- 32Fofana
- 13TraucoBooked at 20mins
- 8Camara
- 6M'Vila
- 17AholouBooked at 25mins
- 18NordinSubstituted forBoudebouzat 58'minutes
- 20BouangaSubstituted forIndjai Correiaat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Moukoudi
- 7Boudebouz
- 9Diony
- 23Palencia
- 28Youssouf
- 30Moulin
- 33Indjai Correia
PSG
- 1Navas
- 12MeunierSubstituted forKehrerat 78'minutes
- 2Thiago SilvaSubstituted forVerrattiat 64'minutes
- 22DialloBooked at 40mins
- 14BernatSubstituted forKurzawaat 64'minutes
- 5Marquinhos
- 8Paredes
- 11Di María
- 10Neymar
- 18Icardi
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 4Kehrer
- 6Verratti
- 16Rico
- 19Sarabia
- 20Kurzawa
- 31Dagba
- 33Kouassi
- Referee:
- Ruddy Buquet
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away13
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, St Etienne 0, Paris Saint Germain 4.
Goal!
Goal! St Etienne 0, Paris Saint Germain 4. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Neymar following a fast break.
Foul by Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).
Zaydou Youssouf (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Keylor Navas tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Ryad Boudebouz (St Etienne) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Layvin Kurzawa tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Loic Perrin (St Etienne) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ryad Boudebouz with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain).
Edmilson Indjai Correia (St Etienne) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Ángel Di María tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, St Etienne. Edmilson Indjai Correia replaces Denis Bouanga.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Thilo Kehrer replaces Thomas Meunier.
Attempt missed. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Thomas Meunier.
Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).
Mahdi Camara (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! St Etienne 0, Paris Saint Germain 3. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Neymar with a through ball.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Kylian Mbappé tries a through ball, but Mauro Icardi is caught offside.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Loic Perrin.
Attempt missed. Mathieu Debuchy (St Etienne) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Ryad Boudebouz with a cross following a corner.
Corner, St Etienne. Conceded by Layvin Kurzawa.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Layvin Kurzawa replaces Juan Bernat.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Marco Verratti replaces Thiago Silva.
Attempt missed. Denis Bouanga (St Etienne) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ryad Boudebouz with a through ball.
Attempt blocked. Ryad Boudebouz (St Etienne) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mathieu Debuchy.
Penalty missed! Still St Etienne 0, Paris Saint Germain 2. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) hits the right post with a right footed shot.
Penalty Paris Saint Germain. Neymar draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Mathieu Debuchy (St Etienne) after a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, St Etienne. Ryad Boudebouz replaces Arnaud Nordin.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Ángel Di María tries a through ball, but Mauro Icardi is caught offside.
Foul by Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain).
Zaydou Youssouf (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt blocked. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ángel Di María.
Corner, St Etienne. Conceded by Abdou Diallo.
Attempt missed. Denis Bouanga (St Etienne) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Arnaud Nordin with a cross following a corner.