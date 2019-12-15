Memphis Depay: Netherlands & Lyon forward set to miss Euro 2020

Memphis Depay scored a goal every 83 minutes on average in Euro 2020 qualifying

Netherlands forward Memphis Depay is set to miss Euro 2020 after being ruled out for at least six months with a cruciate knee ligament injury by Lyon.

Depay and Lyon team-mate Jeff Reine-Adelaide, a France Under-21 midfielder, both suffered the same injury in Sunday's 1-0 home defeat by Rennes.

Former Manchester United forward Depay, 25, has become one of the Netherlands' key players.

He scored six goals and set up another seven in Euro 2020 qualifying.

"They should be out of action for at least six months," a Lyon statement said of Depay and ex-Arsenal trainee Reine-Adelaide.

The Dutch's opening Euro 2020 game, against Ukraine, takes place in just under six months' time - on 14 June.