Hibernian Ladies: Frustrated Grant Scott resigns as head coach

Hibernian Ladies have finished as league runners-up in the past five seasons

Grant Scott has resigned as head coach of Hibernian Ladies after becoming increasingly frustrated at the failure to affiliate the team more directly with the Easter Road club.

The women's side are currently run by Hibernian's Community Trust Foundation.

And Scott's predecessor, Kevin Milne, has warned that unless changes are made they will struggle to compete.

"I feel like the team has been neglected," Milne told BBC Scotland.

Scott took over the unsalaried position from Milne in May last year, winning back-to-back SWPL Cups, a Scottish Cup, and reaching the last 32 of the Women's Champions League.

Hibs went through the 2018 season losing just one domestic game, which ultimately cost them the league title as they finished three points behind Glasgow City.

However, after losing eight players, his weakened team were 11 points adrift of champions City this season, holding off Celtic to finish second on goal difference.

While city rivals Hearts are one of a number of clubs to be taken in-house by their parent club, talks between Hibernian and the Hibs Community Trust Foundation have yet to bear fruit after a year.

Rangers and Celtic are both set to begin paying professional contracts in January, while Glasgow City club manager Laura Montgomery has also indicated to BBC Scotland that the champions are looking into the prospect of going full-time.

Striker Jamie-Lee Napier is the latest star to leave Hibernian Ladies after signing for Chelsea this week, following on from Kirsten Reilly's move to Bristol City.

"Hibs Ladies are not getting the right attention," said Milne, who is now the co-manager of Penicuik Athletic. "Hibernian FC are going to have to make changes or I worry about their future in the the league."