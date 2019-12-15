Erling Haaland: Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says striker has decided his future

Erling Haaland played under Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Molde

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says promising young striker Erling Braut Haaland has decided what he wants to do when the transfer window opens next month.

Haaland, 19, is one of the most coveted players in Europe after scoring 28 goals in 22 appearances for Red Bull Salzburg this season.

Solskjaer worked with Haaland for two years at Molde, giving the striker his debut at 16. He is understood to have flown to Austria on Friday to talk with the teenager.

"He knows what he wants to do and knows what he is going to do," said Solskjaer, when asked if he had any advice for the youngster.

"I don't have to offer any advice to other teams' players."

Bundesliga duo Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are understood to have registered an interest in the Norwegian, who scored in his first five Champions League group matches this season and who made his full international debut in September.

His career is being guided by agent Mino Raiola, who also looks after Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba, amongst others.

United have refused to say whether they have made an official bid for the player. However, it is known they will try to make signings in January if pre-existing targets become available.

Solskjaer feels new additions would be an advantage and any deal for Haaland would help fill the gap left by the £74m sale of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan in the summer.

United remain in four competitions, including the Carabao Cup, where they entertain League Two Colchester in the quarter-final on Wednesday.

Sunday's 1-1 draw with Everton leaves United in sixth, four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.