Neil Lennon: Celtic's Jeremie Frimpong 'is one of best kids I've seen'

Jeremie Frimpong scored his second goal in 10 games for Celtic against Hibernian

Jeremie Frimpong was hailed as "one of the best kids I've ever seen" by Neil Lennon after his side's Scottish Premiership win over Hibernian.

The full-back, 19, netted the opener in a comfortable 2-0 victory to help keep Celtic two points clear at the top.

Frimpong has played 10 games for Celtic since signing from Manchester City in September on a four-year deal.

"I don't want to big him up too much but everyone is seeing it with their own eyes," manager Lennon said.

"His level of performance is outstanding. He has pace, power, end product and he gets a goal today as well. So he's been magnificent since he came in the door."

Celtic's win over Hibs - their eighth in a row in the league - featured a number of key players that were rested for the club's final Europa League group stage game against Cluj on Thursday.

However, the Scottish champions had to contend without in-form midfielder Ryan Christie as well as Jonny Hayes and Mohamed Elyounoussi.

Lennon doesn't expect the latter two to return before Wednesday's league game with Hearts, but the Celtic manager does hope to have Christie back.

"We're hoping Ryan will be available," he said. "We'll address Jonny [Hayes]. He's still a bit sore in his shoulder.

"Mohamed [Elyounoussi] will not be available and the likes of [Odsonne] Edouard, Bolingoli and Bitton got another hour or more in their legs.

"So it's important that they got match sharp and match fitness. That should go well for us for the next four games."