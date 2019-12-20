Blackburn Rovers v Wigan Athletic (Mon)
Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray could make changes when they take on Wigan Athletic on Monday.
Bradley Dack missed their win against Bristol City through suspension but may return to the side as they aim to continue their good form in the league.
Wigan manager Paul Cook could reshuffle his defence for the trip to Ewood Park.
Kai Naismith came in for the suspended Chey Dunkley in their past two games but the latter is now free to return as they seek a first win since October.
Match facts
- Blackburn have won nine of their last 11 league matches against Wigan at Ewood Park (W9 D1 L1).
- The away side has won just one of the last 20 league meetings between Blackburn and Wigan, with the Latics winning 1-0 at Ewood Park in May 2012 under Roberto Martinez.
- Blackburn have scored a league-high eight goals in the opening 15 minutes this season, accounting for 27% of their goals (also a division-high).
- Wigan have dropped 22 points from leading positions this season, the most in the Championship. Indeed, the Latics have lost four times having gone ahead this term (W4 D5).
- Blackburn are unbeaten in their last six league games (W5 D1), this after losing five of the previous eight (W1 D2 L5).
- No Championship side in 2019-20 is currently enduring a longer winless run than Wigan (10 games).