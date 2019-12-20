Blackburn Rovers v Wigan Athletic (Mon)

Blackburn are one of the form teams in the Championship, with their past six games yielding 16 points

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray could make changes when they take on Wigan Athletic on Monday.

Bradley Dack missed their win against Bristol City through suspension but may return to the side as they aim to continue their good form in the league.

Wigan manager Paul Cook could reshuffle his defence for the trip to Ewood Park.

Kai Naismith came in for the suspended Chey Dunkley in their past two games but the latter is now free to return as they seek a first win since October.

Match facts