Scottish Gossip: Aberdeen, Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Ross County, Europa League

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne, who steps down from the role this evening, aims a parting shot at Rangers and Celtic, claiming their reluctance to allow change has held Scottish football back. (Daily Record)

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack insists mitigating circumstances should be taken into account after missiles rained down on team-mate Alfredo Morelos before the striker's red card at Fir Park yesterday. (Daily Record)

Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal insists the tense atmosphere inside Tynecastle Park is no excuse for poor results following Saturday's defeat to St Johnstone. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Rising Celtic star Jeremie Frimpong sets his sights on the knockout rounds of the Europa League, having been left out of Neil Lennon's squad for the group stage. (Sun)

Winger Martin Boyle feels Hibs contributed to their own downfall against Celtic yesterday by giving the ball away in dangerous areas. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Lee Erwin says fierce competition for places among the strikers at Ross County will fire him to new heights this season. (Press & Journal, print edition)

St Mirren striker Jonathan Obika says Saturday's comeback from 3-1 down to earn a point at home to Livingston will be a "real turning point" for the Paisley club. (Times, print edition)

Former Old Trafford defender Phil Neville reckons it would be "a special occasion" if Rangers are paired with Manchester United in today's Europa League draw. (Daily Record)

Leaked documents show former Rangers owner Craig Whyte attempted to hatch a secret plan with convicted US fraudster Joseph Meli to save the Ibrox club from the "big tax case" bill. (Sun)

The Green Brigade section of Celtic supporters hit out at celebrity fan Sir Rod Stewart with an X-rated banner blast after the aging rock star congratulated Boris Johnson on his general election triumph. (Sun)