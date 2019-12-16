Andrew Massey: Liverpool doctor to leave Premier League leaders for new Fifa role

Massey (left) has been with the Anfield first-team since July 2015

Andrew Massey is set to leave his role as Liverpool's head of medical services to take up a new position with Fifa next year.

The Bangor native, 40, will become director of medical at world football's governing body from 1 March.

"The medical director will lead Fifa's medical and anti-doping team, dealing with all matters relating to health in football," a Fifa statement said.

Massey has been credited with reducing the number of injuries at Liverpool.

He joined the Reds as their Academy director in 2013 before being promoted to his current role, which covers the Academy and first team, in 2015.

A former centre-half, Massey was a Northern Ireland schoolboy international and had spells as a player in the Irish League with Linfield and Bangor.

After finishing playing due to injury, he was the team doctor for the Belfast Giants in ice hockey's Elite League before returning to football with the Irish Football Association.