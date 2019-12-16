Truro City 'a joy to watch' after fifth successive victory

Former Plymouth Argyle captain Paul Wotton has been Truro City's manager since the summer

Truro City boss Paul Wotton praised his side after beating Hayes & Yeading United 1-0 for a fifth successive win.

Luke Jephcott's ninth-minute goal kept the White Tigers four points clear at the top of Southern League Premier Division South.

"The boys played really well. The only disappointment was we didn't score more goals," Wotton told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"I thought in the first half we were absolutely magnificent, and I don't say that easily."

He continued: "The way we played football and moved the ball was an absolute joy to watch."

The result was made even more impressive by Truro being without top scorer Tyler Harvey and captain Jamie Richards.

"It's a squad game and the boys who have come in have staked a claim to stay in the team now," Wotton added.

"We've got a lot of games coming up in a busy period so it's important players are getting minutes and you're always going to carry illness, injuries and suspensions, it's just part of life, but the boys who came in were magnificent so it was very, very good."