Jersey Bulls 'ride storm' to record 19th-straight league win

Jersey Bulls have recorded nine successive clean sheets in the league

Jersey Bulls boss Gary Freeman says his side will have to continue to be resilient after two late goals gave them a 19th-successive league win.

The Bulls beat Godalming Town 2-0 to maintain their 100% record and go 24 points clear at the top of Combined Counties League Division One.

The visitors hit the post before Karl Hinds scored in the 83rd minute and Daryl Wilson struck four minutes later.

Godalming were reduced to 10 men shortly before Hinds netted the opener.

"They worked hard, were compact and made it awkward for us and we weren't quite at the level again," Freeman told BBC Radio Jersey.

"There's no doubt that's going to happen more and more, hopefully we can ride these little storms.

"Players will come back into the squad that will get everyone on their toes and hopefully we can get back to where we were."