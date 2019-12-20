Sportscene Predictions: Steven Thompson v Rachel Corsie
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Another week has gone by with BBC Scotland pundit Steven Thompson clinging to a narrow lead in the Sportscene predictor.
With just 50 points in it, can the former striker be top of the Christmas charts? This weekend, he takes on Scotland captain Rachel Corsie.
|Scottish Premiership - week 19
|Thommo
|Rachel
|FRIDAY
|Hibernian v Rangers
|1-2
|0-2
|SATURDAY
|Celtic v Aberdeen
|3-0
|3-1
|Hamilton v Hearts
|1-2
|2-2
|Kilmarnock v Motherwell
|0-1
|2-2
|Livingston v Ross County
|2-0
|0-1
|St Johnstone v St Mirren
|2-1
|1-0
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
All matches kick off at 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.
GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20
|Score
|Guest leaderboard
|110
|Grado
|40
|Rory Lawson
|20
|Paul Craig
|20
|Josh Taylor
|10
|Eve Muirhead
|Total scores after week 4
|Thommo
|250
|Guests
|200
|Thommo v Guests
|P5
|W2
|D1
|L2