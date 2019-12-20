Sportscene Predictions: Steven Thompson v Rachel Corsie

From the section

Another week has gone by with BBC Scotland pundit Steven Thompson clinging to a narrow lead in the Sportscene predictor.

With just 50 points in it, can the former striker be top of the Christmas charts? This weekend, he takes on Scotland captain Rachel Corsie.

Scottish Premiership - week 19 Thommo Rachel FRIDAY Hibernian v Rangers 1-2 0-2 SATURDAY Celtic v Aberdeen 3-0 3-1 Hamilton v Hearts 1-2 2-2 Kilmarnock v Motherwell 0-1 2-2 Livingston v Ross County 2-0 0-1 St Johnstone v St Mirren 2-1 1-0

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

All matches kick off at 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

Hibernian v Rangers (Friday 19:45 GMT)

Thommo's prediction: 1-2

Rachel's prediction: 0-2

Celtic v Aberdeen

Thommo's prediction: 3-0

Rachel's prediction: 3-1

Hamilton v Hearts

Thommo's prediction: 1-2

Rachel's prediction: 2-2

Kilmarnock v Motherwell

Thommo's prediction: 0-1

Rachel's prediction: 2-2

Livingston v Ross County

Thommo's prediction: 2-0

Rachel's prediction: 0-1

St Johnstone v St Mirren

Thommo's prediction: 2-1

Rachel's prediction: 1-0

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20

Score Guest leaderboard 110 Grado 40 Rory Lawson 20 Paul Craig 20 Josh Taylor 10 Eve Muirhead

Total scores after week 4 Thommo 250 Guests 200