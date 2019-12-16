Manchester United Women: Lauren James given first professional deal

Media playback is not supported on this device WSL goals, including James' first Man Utd goal & Miedema's strike for Arsenal

Forward Lauren James has signed her first professional deal with Manchester United Women after scoring 24 goals in 39 appearances and helping them win promotion to Women's Super League.

James joined the reformed United from Arsenal in July 2018, but was not put on a pro contract at that time.

She scored 14 Championship goals last season to help them win the title.

"The club has big ambitions and I'm excited to be a part of that," the 18-year-old told the club website.

"I hope I can continue my development here for years to come."

The England Under-19 international, who is the younger sister of Chelsea full-back Reece James, scored United's first ever WSL goal in a 2-0 win over Liverpool in September.

And so far this season she has scored seven goals in 11 appearances in all competitions.

United boss Casey Stoney said the teenager is "an exceptional talent" who has a "bright future ahead of her".

Stoney added: "She is one of the most technically gifted players I have worked with."

The length of James' deal with United has not been disclosed.

