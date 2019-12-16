Women's Continental League Cup holders Manchester City face Sheffield United in quarter-finals

Manchester City captain Steph Houghton lifts the Continental Cup after victory over Arsenal at Bramall Lane in February

Holders Manchester City face an away tie against Championship side Sheffield United in next month's quarter-finals of the Continental Cup.

Women's Super League leaders Arsenal entertain Reading and Manchester United host Brighton in two all WSL fixtures.

Chelsea, who are third in the top flight behind City, are at home against the Aston Villa, the only other Championship side left.

The ties are scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 15 and Thursday, 16 January.

Manchester City won the Women's League Cup for a third time by beating Arsenal 4-2 on penalties at Bramall Lane in February.

Continental Cup draw

Arsenal v Reading

Sheffield United v Manchester City

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Chelsea v Aston Villa

