Emma Hayes: Chelsea boss apologises for calling Liverpool's Prenton Park 'worst pitch' in WSL

Chelsea Women manager Emma Hayes has apologised for branding Liverpool Women's pitch at Prenton Park the worst in the Women's Super League.

Bethany England headed home to give the Blues a point after Niamh Charles put Liverpool ahead in Sunday's fixture.

Both teams struggled on the surface - which is the home of League One side Tranmere Rovers - after heavy rainfall.

"This pitch shouldn't be part of our league," Hayes told the Daily Mail following the match.

"Our league deserves better standards and I think Liverpool Football Club - champions of Europe - should provide their women's team with significantly more than they're doing.

"I think the quality of that pitch - the worst in the league - is a stain on their football club."

On Monday she apologised for her comments on Twitter and said that Liverpool, who are second from bottom of the league and are without a win this season, deserved the point which lifted them off the foot of the table.

Hayes' side drop to third but have a game in hand on first-placed Arsenal and second-placed Manchester City.