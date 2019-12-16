David Baldwin: EFL appoint Burnley chief executive as new CEO

David Baldwin was Burnley chief executive when they won the Championship title in 2016

The English Football League has named Burnley chief executive David Baldwin as its new CEO, replacing Shaun Harvey.

Baldwin will start the role in June after five years with Premier League club Burnley.

Harvey left the EFL at the end of last season, having last year overseen a new television deal which "gravely concerned" several Championship clubs.

"The role of chief executive at the EFL is an exciting opportunity that I could not turn down," Baldwin said.

"I am looking forward working with the clubs, growing the competitions and ensuring we have a successful and sustainable league in the future."

The "rigorous" selection process was led by EFL chairman Rick Parry, who said: "David was the outstanding candidate in a strong field. With his strong leadership skills and enthusiasm for league football, I have no doubt that we have found the right person to lead the organisation."

Prior to joining Burnley, Baldwin was chief executive of Bradford City.