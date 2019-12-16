Celtic: Nir Bitton signs contract extension until 2023

Nir Bitton (left) is nearing 200 Celtic appearances

Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton has signed a new three-and-a-half-year deal with the club until 2023.

The Israel international, 28, joined the club from Ashdod in August 2013, meaning his new deal would keep in Scotland for a decade.

This season he has made 21 appearances for the Scottish champions, including Sunday's 2-0 win over Hibernian.

Bitton has won every major Scottish honour with Celtic, including six Scottish Premiership titles.

He has also won 25 senior international caps and could feature for Israel when they take on Scotland at Hampden in March's Euro 2020 play-off semi-final.