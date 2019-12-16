Football gossip: Arteta, Young, Traore, Werner, Dembele, Toure

Manchester City are fuming with Arsenal for their pursuit of assistant boss Mikel Arteta and have told the Gunners it will cost them a seven-figure sum to prise him away. (Mirror)

Arteta will meet Arsenal chief Josh Kroenke on Monday night for his third and final interview as he closes in on the manager's job. (Mail)

Former Chelsea, AC Milan, Real Madrid and Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti has reached an agreement in principle to become the next Everton manager. (Sky Sports)

English defender Ashley Young, 34, expects to leave Manchester United in the summer and is ready to talk to other clubs in January. (ESPN)

Chelsea have added strikers RB Leipzig's German forward Timo Werner, 23, and Lyon's French forward Moussa Dembele, 23, to their list of January transfer targets. (Mail)

Spanish manager Unai Emery rejected an approach from Everton to replace Marco Silva because he thought it was too early to take another Premier League job after being sacked by Arsenal last month. (Marca)

Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has ruled out the signing of former Manchester United and Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 38, saying the club must "start from scratch". (Goal.com)

Leicester are said to be "really interested" in making a £25m move for Juventus and Turkey defender Merih Demiral, 21, during January's transfer window. (Leicester Mercury)

Tottenham's senior players urged Jose Mourinho to sign Wolves attacker Adama Traore after the 23-year-old Spaniard impressed against them at Molineux on Sunday. (Football Insider)

The chess champion shining in the Fantasy Premier League table World champion Carlsen leads the way

German winger Leroy Sane, 23, has revealed that he has finally returned to the football pitch as he edges closer to a Manchester City return, having not played since the Community Shield in August. (Manchester Evening News)

Leicester City, Newcastle, Southampton and Leeds United are trying to sign 22-year-old English forward Jarrod Bowen from Hull City. (Mirror, via Leicester Mercury)

Ipswich Town are working towards making 26-year-old English left-back Luke Garbutt's loan move from Everton a permanent one in January. (East Anglian Daily Times)

Liverpool are interested in signing Coventry City's 19-year-old English left-back Sam McCallum. (90min.com)

Liverpool and Aston Villa have been monitoring the form of German goalkeeper Steven Benda, 21, who currently plays for League Two side Swindon Town. (Football League World)

Download and listen to the latest Football Daily podcast