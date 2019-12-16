NI League Cup: Windsor Park to host Coleraine-Crusaders decider

Coleraine striker Eoin Bradley challenges Crues midfielder Rory Hale

The League Cup final between Coleraine and Crusaders will be played at Windsor Park on 15 February.

Details of the decider were announced on Monday with the Saturday night game kicking off at 19:30 BST.

Coleraine impressed in defeating holders Linfield 3-0 away in the semi-finals while the Crues progressed with a 2-0 win over Institute.

The match is a repeat of the 2012 final, which saw the Crues prevailing 1-0 at the Ballymena Showgrounds.