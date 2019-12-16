Rangers confident for Braga Europa League tie, says Greg Stewart

Greg Stewart has made four European appearances for Rangers this season

Rangers will regard their Europa League last 32 meeting with Portugal's Braga as a winnable tie, says Greg Stewart.

Steven Gerrard's side beat Braga's Primeira Liga rivals Porto during the group stage.

The Ibrox outfit will be at home first on 20 February, with the return in Braga six days later.

"We feel we can definitely win over two legs," said Stewart, who came on as a substitute late on in Rangers' 2-0 win at Motherwell on Sunday.

"I think it's an excellent draw for us. Every game is going to be difficult, you look at the big English teams as well and we thought we might get drawn against one of them."

"Our performances in Europe have been top drawer. We were unlucky not to top the group and were kicking ourselves a bit, but the bigger picture before the group started, getting through was the main objective."

Rangers and group winners Porto finished ahead of Switzerland's Young Boys and Dutch side Feyenoord to reach the knockout stage.

Group K winners Braga finished ahead of Wolves, Slovan Bratislava and Besiktas and Ricardo Sa Pinto's side are currently ninth in their domestic league, having finished fourth last term. Porto are seven places and 14 points ahead further ahead.

"We have played against a Portuguese team and Porto are probably a Champions League team, so we will be feeling confident," Stewart added as Rangers players visited a children's hospital in Glasgow.

"Every game is going to be tough. We will take lots of confidence from how we have performed in Europe this season."

'Braga a different team from Porto' - analysis

Former Rangers and Portugal midfielder Pedro Mendes on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound

Braga this season in the Europa League are playing brilliantly. In the group stage they were by far the best team against strong opponents. They're not doing so well domestically, dropping points where they shouldn't.

Great players - Joao Palhinha, the Horta brothers Andre and Ricardo, Bruno Viana and Nuno Sequeira. So Rangers should be careful. Braga have some very good technical players.

The most important thing about this team is the game dynamic they put on the field - all the movement and the pace and how they keep the ball. Braga is a different team from Porto. Porto chase and play open and all the time play as favourites. Braga will approach the game in a different way. Rangers will need to chase and in parts of the game must boss it.