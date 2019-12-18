Quiz: Name the Hearts line-up that ended 69-game Celtic unbeaten run

A certain French winger scored two goals on the day
Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Hibernian
Venue: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh Date: Wednesday, 18 December Time: 19:45 GMT
Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app

New Hearts head coach Daniel Stendel takes charge of his second game when his side welcome Celtic in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday.

It's almost two years to the day since the Tynecastle side halted Celtic's run of 69 unbeaten games with an emphatic 4-0 victory. Can you name the Hearts starting line-up from that day?

Can you name the last Hearts line-up to beat Celtic at Tynecastle?

