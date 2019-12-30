Quiz: The Premier League in the 2010s
How well do you remember the past 10 years? Well enough to ace our monster quiz?
Manchester City won four Premier League titles in the decade, empires rose and fell, Leicester went from the Championship to the Champions League and through it all James Milner kept getting 7/10 every game.
This won't be easy but should keep you busy for a while. Add up your scores and let us know how you get on at #bbcfootball
There are a mammoth 126 points on offer...
Round one - the hotshots
Who has scored the most goals in the Premier League in the 2010s?
Round two - the creators
Can you name the players with the most PL assists in the 2010s?
Round three - the dependables
Who has made the most PL appearances this decade?
Round four - the trivia round
Round five - who won promotion?
Can you remember who was promoted to the Premier League in the 2010s?
Round six - Wem-ber-lee!
Who scored in FA Cup finals in the decade?
Round seven - remember these title winners?
Can you name these 10 Premier League winners?
Round eight - player of the month
Can you name these player of the month winners?
Round nine - PFA team of the year
Can you name these members of PFA teams of the year?
