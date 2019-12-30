Quiz: The Premier League in the 2010s

Harry Kane, Eden Hazard and Sergio Aguero
There's three of the best players of the past decade - but how well do you remember the 2010s?

How well do you remember the past 10 years? Well enough to ace our monster quiz?

Manchester City won four Premier League titles in the decade, empires rose and fell, Leicester went from the Championship to the Champions League and through it all James Milner kept getting 7/10 every game.

This won't be easy but should keep you busy for a while. Add up your scores and let us know how you get on at #bbcfootball

There are a mammoth 126 points on offer...

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please go here to play.

Round one - the hotshots

Who has scored the most goals in the Premier League in the 2010s?

Copy and share link

Round two - the creators

Can you name the players with the most PL assists in the 2010s?

Copy and share link

Round three - the dependables

Who has made the most PL appearances this decade?

Copy and share link

Round four - the trivia round

The trivia round

Copy and share link

Round five - who won promotion?

Can you remember who was promoted to the Premier League in the 2010s?

Copy and share link

Round six - Wem-ber-lee!

Who scored in FA Cup finals in the decade?

Copy and share link

Round seven - remember these title winners?

Can you name these 10 Premier League winners?

Copy and share link

Round eight - player of the month

Can you name these player of the month winners?

Copy and share link

Round nine - PFA team of the year

Can you name these members of PFA teams of the year?

Copy and share link

Round 10 - the picture round

