Serie A uses monkeys in anti-racism posters

Serie A chief executive Luigi de Siervo (left) and artist Simone Fugazzotto reveal the artwork at a news conference on Monday

Serie A has used images of monkeys in an anti-racism campaign less than three weeks after its clubs pledged to combat Italian football's "serious problem".

The 'No To Racism' posters show three monkeys with painted faces.

The monkey artwork will be displayed at Serie A headquarters in Milan.

"Question for the league is how they can't see what a loaded and misguided collaboration this is for an anti-racism initiative," European football expert James Horncastle said.

"If you wondered why a select group of Serie A clubs are taking anti-racism into their own hands, faith in the league is sub-zero."

In November, Brescia's Mario Balotelli called fans who shouted racist abuse at him "small-minded" and "imbeciles".

Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku said the abuse he suffered in September, when Cagliari fans made monkey noises after the Belgian scored a penalty against their team, showed the game was "going backwards".

The Sardinian club were later cleared of racist chanting, leading the head of anti-discriminatory body Fare to say that Italian football authorities and their disciplinary systems to combat racism were "not fit for purpose".

Earlier this month Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport was criticised for the headline 'Black Friday' alongside images of Roma defender Chris Smalling and Inter striker Lukaku prior to a match between the sides.

At a news conference on Monday, artist Simone Fugazzotto, who always uses monkeys in his work, said: "For an artist there is nothing more important than trying to change the perception of things through his own work.

"I decided to portray monkeys to talk about racism because they are the metaphor for human beings. Last year I was at the stadium to see Inter v Napoli [a match in which Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly was racially abused] and I felt humiliated, everyone was shouting 'monkey' at Koulibaly, a player I respect.

"I've always been painting monkeys for five to six years, so I thought I'd make this work to teach that we're all apes, I made the western monkey with blue and white eyes, the Asian monkey with almond-shaped eyes and the black monkey positioned in the centre, where everything comes from. The monkey becomes the spark to teach everyone that there is no difference, there is no man or monkey, we are all alike. If anything we are all monkeys."

Serie A chief executive Luigi de Siervo said: "The League's commitment against all forms of prejudice is strong and concrete, we know that racism is an endemic and very complex problem, which we will tackle on three different levels; the cultural one, through works like that of Simone; the sporting one, with a series of initiatives together with clubs and players, and the repressive one, thanks to collaboration with the police."