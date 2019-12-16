Zack Elbouzedi: Lincoln City sign Waterford winger
Lincoln City have signed Waterford winger Zack Elbouzedi for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.
The 21-year-old will join the Imps when then transfer window opens on 1 January 2020.
The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international has previously had spells with West Brom and Inverness.
"We see this as a little bit of a coup, there's been a few clubs showing a lot of interest in him," boss Michael Appleton told the club website.
