Philippe Senderos: Ex-Arsenal defender announces retirement

Senderos last played in the Premier League for Aston Villa

Former Arsenal defender Philippe Senderos has retired at the age of 34.

Senderos joined Arsenal in 2003 - but missed their unbeaten Premier League title season of 2003-04 with back and foot injuries - and won the FA Cup before moving to Fulham in 2010.

He had spells with Aston Villa and Rangers and won 57 Switzerland caps, playing at three World Cups.

"I couldn't be more thankful for the blessings and opportunities I've had over the years," he wrote on Instagram.

Senderos, who also made two appearances on loan at Everton, played in Major League Soccer for Houston Dynamo from 2017-18 and he ended his career in his native Switzerland with FC Chiasso in the second tier.

On social media he thanked all the teams he had played for - including his loan sides Everton and Milan - adding: "To my friends and amazing family, thank you a million times over. I look forward to the next chapter."