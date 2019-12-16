Celtic fined for 'fireworks' during Europa League win over Lazio

Both clubs have been fined following Celtic's win away to Lazio in November

Celtic have been fined 16,000 euros (£13,375) by Uefa for "setting off fireworks" during last month's Europa League win over Lazio.

The governing body have also handed out fines of 2,500 and 6,750 euros to the Serie A club for pyrotechnics and "throwing of objects", respectively.

The Scottish champions won the match in Rome 2-1 and will play Copenhagen in the last 32 of the competition.

Lazio were eliminated at the group stage after finishing third in Group E.

Celtic were previously fined by Uefa following incidents in the home meeting with Lazio and one of their matches against Swedes AIK.