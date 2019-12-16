Saint-Etienne stadium closed over fireworks during Kylian Mbappe goal

Saint-Etienne supporters let off flares - and later fireworks - in the home end

Saint-Etienne's stadium has been closed until further notice after "massive use" of fireworks and flares in the stands during their 4-0 defeat at home by Paris St-Germain on Sunday.

Kylian Mbappe's 89th-minute goal was scored against a backdrop of fireworks and flares being let off by fans.

The Ligue de Football Professionnel issued the closure notice on Monday.

"In view of the particularly serious facts, there will be a total closed-door measure," it said.

PSG moved seven points clear at the top of Ligue 1 with the 4-0 win thanks to two goals from Mbappe and one each from Leandro Paredes and Mauro Icardi.