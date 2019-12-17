Motherwell announce £436,000 loss for year to May 2019

Stephen Robinson has led Motherwell to fourth in the Premiership after 18 games

Motherwell have announced a £436,000 loss for the year to May 2019, having made a £1.7m profit in the previous accounting period.

The Fir Park club finished eighth in last season's Scottish Premiership - one place lower than in 2017-18, when the club also reached both cup finals.

Gate receipts were down almost a half to £1.6m and broadcasting rights fell around 25% to £1.4m.

Revenue of £4.6m included £781,000 of transfer income.

Player sales were largely made up of the first instalment of the sale of Cedric Kipre, who joined Wigan in August 2018.

Staff costs rose by around £50,000 to almost £4m. Prize money, including Uefa solidarity payments, dropped from £750,000 to £160,000.

The club has liabilities of £80,000 owed to five fans but, as announced last month, Motherwell no longer owe money to former owners John Boyle and Les Hutchison.

This season Stephen Robinson's side have regularly been in the Premiership's top four as the season's midway point approaches.