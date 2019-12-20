Karen Carney column: Spurs need trophies & Jose Mourinho wins them

Former Chelsea and England midfielder Karen Carney, who retired after helping the Lionesses reach the World Cup semi-finals this summer, is writing columns for the BBC Sport website, working on Radio 5 Live and featuring on BBC TV this season.

I will be very, very surprised if Jose Mourinho doesn't win a trophy with Tottenham.

Spurs need trophies and if there is somebody available who is an absolute winner and gets trophies wherever he goes, then why wouldn't you get him?

The results from Mauricio Pochettino were not in his favour. He was underperforming and Spurs needed to change. It was not a surprise really.

It's a breath of fresh air to see Mourinho back in the Premier League and it will be interesting to see how he gets on against his former club Chelsea on Sunday (16:30 GMT kick-off).

I go to business conferences and they talk about certain people being used in transitions of the business and it's the same in football clubs. Mourinho is that next phase of transition for Tottenham and his aim will be to win a trophy within a few years.

He was not going to go to Spurs without knowing he will have the resources to help make it happen.

He needs to earn his worth though. He's not under pressure but after the disappointment at Manchester United - where he spent nearly £400m on 11 players and still fell way short of rivals Manchester City and Liverpool - he needs to deliver.

Old Mourinho is back, looking refreshed

Jose Mourinho had two spells at Chelsea in the Premier League before joining Manchester United and now Tottenham

Mourinho has gone back to his old ways, like when he first came to Chelsea between 2004 and 2007 and won back-to-back league titles. He is trying to win the players over.

I think he was worn out when he went to Manchester United because he went from club to club with no rest. He looked like a tired man. He has had time off and now he looks really refreshed.

He is saying all the right things and protecting his players. He is talking in the way that made people fall in love with him in his first spell in the Premier League. He is not the rash manager we saw at Manchester United.

Players can be fragile and you have to manage them really well. That was the thing people noticed about him and was his biggest strength at Chelsea.

Everybody spoke about it. As time went on, he lost his way a little bit. But what makes a good manager is the ability to reflect and because he has that ability to get the best out of players.

Spurs will change a lot under him. He has inherited a group of players so it will take time but I think they will become more solid.

They are leaking goals for fun - conceding 12 goals in their past seven matches - but as long as Mourinho is getting results I don't think he will be too bothered at the moment.

I don't think Mourinho has all the players he wants right now either. He will want to tighten things up and buy in the midfield areas during the January transfer window.

Chelsea need to buy in January

Media playback is not supported on this device Frank Lampard - Reduced transfer ban is a 'positive outcome' for Chelsea

After Liverpool, Leicester and Manchester City, I think it will be between Tottenham and Manchester United for the fourth spot in the league. I think Chelsea will fall short. But it all depends on the January transfer window.

Now their transfer ban has been lifted, Chelsea can bring players in.

Manager Frank Lampard always refers to "taking your chances" in his post-match interviews so they probably want to bring in attacking players, but they are leaking too many goals too.

I think he needs to look at an experienced centre-back and a full-back as they need to defend the wide areas better in order to keep more clean sheets. They also need someone to back up top-scorer Tammy Abraham.

They lost Eden Hazard in the summer - who contributed to 31 goals in the league last season - so they need someone who can replace that.

Chelsea have a greater pool of younger players and that seems to be working, but you never know what you are going to get from them. So now it is about getting the right kind of players in to complement that.

The club is still a business though. They won't want to spend unless they have to and I don't think they will throw money away. There is no point in spending £100m on someone for the sake of it.

In the past they have looked at bringing in all the big attacking players, like Alvaro Morata and Gonzalo Higuain, and it hasn't worked out. All that time, they had Abraham waiting in the wings. You can spend all the money in the world but you have to get it right.

Tottenham are currently three points behind Chelsea in fifth place in the Premier League table

Karen Carney was speaking to BBC Sport's Emma Sanders.