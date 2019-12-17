Demi Vance: Northern Ireland midfielder makes switch to Rangers

Demi Vance was named NIFL Women's Player of the Year after helping Glentoran to a cup treble.

Northern Ireland midfielder Demi Vance has joined Rangers from Irish Premiership outfit Glentoran.

Vance helped the east Belfast outfit to a domestic treble in 2019, which included the Irish Cup, County Antrim Cup and League Cup.

The 28-year-old has won 60 international caps and has featured in all four of Northern Ireland's Euro 2021 qualifying fixtures.

Rangers finished fourth in the Scottish Women's Premier League in 2019.

A versatile player, Vance has also operated at left back under Kenny Shiels' tenure as Northern Ireland boss.

Vance was voted NIFL Women's Player of the Year after helping Glentoran to the cup treble in 2019 and will join the Scottish side on an 18-month deal.

"First and foremost we want to win the league, I think that is what we are all striving for which is good because I think everyone has the same goal and we want to get to Champions League football," Vance told Rangers TV.

"I think it will be a bit surreal, playing with my friends in the street when I was younger I always used to wear Rangers kit, so to be playing professionally at the club is a dream.

"This year I really enjoyed my football and I was able to relax and I found even more love for the game and hopefully I can continue that on."