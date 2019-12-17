Jenna Fife: Scotland goalkeeper leaves Hibernian to join Rangers

Fife won seven domestic cups during six years at Hibs

Rangers Women have signed Scotland goalkeeper Jenna Fife on a two-year deal from SWPL rivals Hibernian Ladies.

Fife, 23, who joins fellow new recruit Demi Vance at Ibrox, won three Scottish Women's Cups and four Scottish Women's Premier League Cups at Hibs.

Her exit after six years follows the recent departures of midfielder Jamie-Lee Napier and manager Grant Scott.

"To welcome Jenna to Rangers shows the ambition we have for this team," said Rangers Women manager Amy McDonald.

Fife, who has four caps, moves to Rangers the same day the club confirmed the signing of Northern Ireland midfielder Demi Vance from Irish Premiership outfit Glentoran.