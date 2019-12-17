Angelo Alessio: Italian sacked as Kilmarnock manager

Angelo Alessio has been sacked as Kilmarnock manager after just 22 games in charge.

The Italian, 54, succeeded Steve Clarke on a three-year deal in June and began with a Europa League qualifying exit to Welsh part-timers Connah's Quay Nomads.

Kilmarnock currently sit fifth in the Scottish Premiership, having one won one of their last eight matches and gone four without victory.

Assistant manager Alex Dyer has been put in temporary charge.

"Everyone at the club would like to thank Angelo for his efforts during his time with Kilmarnock and we wish him every success for the future," a Kilmarnock statement said.

More to follow.