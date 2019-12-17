Club World Cup: Esperance Sportive de Tunis beat Al Sadd 6-2 to finish fifth

Al Sadd left-back Abdelkarim Hassan was sent off for handball in the 24th minute

Hamdou Elhouni scored a hat-trick as Tunisia's Esperance Sportive de Tunis finished fifth in the Club World Cup with victory against Qatar's Al Sadd.

Elhouni curled in the opener from 12 yards before Anice Badri made it 2-0.

Abdelkarim Hassan was then sent off for handball in the box and Badri sent the keeper the wrong way with the penalty.

Baghdad Bounedjah and Hassan Al Haydosv scored from the spot for Al Sadd while Elhouni's hat-trick came via a finish from a tight angle then a tap-in.

Right-back Sameh Derbali slashed home to complete the scoring after his run in behind beat the offside trap.

Elhouni is the fourth player to score a Club World Cup hat-trick, after Luis Suarez in 2015, Cristiano Ronaldo 12 months later and Gareth Bale last year.

