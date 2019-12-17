Match ends, Al Sadd 2, ES Tunis 6.
Club World Cup: Esperance Sportive de Tunis beat Al Sadd 6-2 to finish fifth
Hamdou Elhouni scored a hat-trick as Tunisia's Esperance Sportive de Tunis finished fifth in the Club World Cup with victory against Qatar's Al Sadd.
Elhouni curled in the opener from 12 yards before Anice Badri made it 2-0.
Abdelkarim Hassan was then sent off for handball in the box and Badri sent the keeper the wrong way with the penalty.
Baghdad Bounedjah and Hassan Al Haydosv scored from the spot for Al Sadd while Elhouni's hat-trick came via a finish from a tight angle then a tap-in.
Right-back Sameh Derbali slashed home to complete the scoring after his run in behind beat the offside trap.
Elhouni is the fourth player to score a Club World Cup hat-trick, after Luis Suarez in 2015, Cristiano Ronaldo 12 months later and Gareth Bale last year.
Line-ups
Al Sadd
- 22Aissa Barsham
- 12Khaleefa HamidSubstituted forCarvalho Deus Correiaat 45'minutes
- 16Khoukhi
- 6Salman
- 3Hassan FadlallaBooked at 24mins
- 5Jung Woo-Young
- 14Fernández ArenasSubstituted forAl Hajriat 58'minutes
- 10Al Haydos
- 8Thaimn Qambar
- 45AfifSubstituted forAli Abdullatifat 79'minutes
- 11Bounedjah
Substitutes
- 2Carvalho Deus Correia
- 19Nam
- 20Al Hajri
- 23Ali Abdullatif
- 52Bahzad
- 61Tarek
- 66Aboubaker Isa
- 83Balideh
- 85Azadi
- 99Al Hamawendi
ES Tunis
- 1Ben Cherifia
- 22Derbali
- 30Bedrane
- 12Chammam
- 23Chetti
- 15Coulibaly
- 8Badri
- 3BonsuSubstituted forFadaaat 82'minutes
- 27Ben RomdhaneSubstituted forBenguitat 57'minutes
- 10Elhouni
- 9OuattaraSubstituted forKhenissiat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Dhaouadi
- 6Ali Yacoubi
- 7Bensaha
- 11Khenissi
- 13Fadaa
- 14Jouini
- 18Benguit
- 19Jeridi
- 21Debchi
- 24Mbarki
- 25Ben Choug
- 28Meskini
- Referee:
- Abdelkader Zitouni
- Attendance:
- 15,037
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away8
- Corners
- Home0
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Al Sadd 2, ES Tunis 6.
Goal!
Goal! Al Sadd 2, ES Tunis 6. Sameh Derbali (ES Tunis) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Abdelraouf Benguit.
Attempt missed. Taha Khenissi (ES Tunis) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Anice Badri following a corner.
Corner, ES Tunis. Conceded by Boualem Khoukhi.
Offside, ES Tunis. Taha Khenissi tries a through ball, but Anice Badri is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Hassan Al Haydos (Al Sadd) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Abdelkader Bedrane (ES Tunis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hassan Al Haydos (Al Sadd).
Substitution
Substitution, ES Tunis. Raed Fadaa replaces Kwame Bonsu.
Foul by Hamdou Elhouni (ES Tunis).
Baghdad Bounedjah (Al Sadd) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Fousseny Coulibaly (ES Tunis).
Foul by Fousseny Coulibaly (ES Tunis).
Hassan Al Haydos (Al Sadd) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Al Sadd. Hashim Ali replaces Akram Afif.
Foul by Taha Khenissi (ES Tunis).
Akram Afif (Al Sadd) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kwame Bonsu (ES Tunis).
Ali Asad (Al Sadd) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Al Sadd 2, ES Tunis 5. Hamdou Elhouni (ES Tunis) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ilyes Chetti with a cross.
Foul by Hamdou Elhouni (ES Tunis).
Tarek Salman (Al Sadd) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, ES Tunis. Taha Khenissi replaces Ibrahim Ouattara.
Offside, Al Sadd. Akram Afif tries a through ball, but Baghdad Bounedjah is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Kwame Bonsu (ES Tunis) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sameh Derbali following a corner.
Corner, ES Tunis. Conceded by Pedro Miguel.
Attempt blocked. Abdelraouf Benguit (ES Tunis) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ilyes Chetti.
Offside, ES Tunis. Hamdou Elhouni tries a through ball, but Ilyes Chetti is caught offside.
Foul by Abdelraouf Benguit (ES Tunis).
Ali Asad (Al Sadd) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Al Sadd. Salem Al Hajri replaces Gabi.
Substitution
Substitution, ES Tunis. Abdelraouf Benguit replaces Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane because of an injury.
Foul by Anice Badri (ES Tunis).
Ali Asad (Al Sadd) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Al Sadd. Akram Afif tries a through ball, but Baghdad Bounedjah is caught offside.
Hamdou Elhouni (ES Tunis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pedro Miguel (Al Sadd).
Attempt missed. Baghdad Bounedjah (Al Sadd) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Hassan Al Haydos.
Goal!
Goal! Al Sadd 2, ES Tunis 4. Hassan Al Haydos (Al Sadd) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.