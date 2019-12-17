Match ends, Flamengo 3, Al-Hilal 1.
Club World Cup: Flamengo beat Al Hilal 3-1 to reach final
Brazil's Flamengo came from behind to beat Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal 3-1 and reach the Club World Cup final.
Salem Al Dawsari gave underdogs Al Hilal the lead in the 18th minute before Uruguay's Giorgian de Arrascaeta equalised just after the break.
Bruno Henrique headed the Copa Libertadores winners ahead and then turned provider as Ali Albulayhi inadvertently turned into his own net.
They will face Liverpool or Monterrey in the final on Saturday (17:30 GMT).
Former Watford loanee Andre Carrillo saw red in the 83rd minute for a wild swipe but at that point the game was beyond Al Hilal.
Flamengo were well below par in the first half, leaving manager Jorge Jesus exasperated on the touchline, but were much improved after the break.
Line-ups
Flamengo
- 1Alves Carreira
- 13Ferreira de Souza
- 3Coquette Russo
- 4MaríBooked at 45mins
- 16Filipe Luís
- 5Arao da Silva
- 8Santos da SilvaSubstituted forRibas da Cunhaat 74'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 7de Barros Ribeiro
- 14de ArrascaetaSubstituted forPiris da Mottaat 90+3'minutes
- 27PintoBooked at 20minsSubstituted forCoelho Santosat 89'minutes
- 9Barbosa Almeida
Substitutes
- 2de Almeida
- 6Rodrigues Martins
- 10Ribas da Cunha
- 11Coelho Santos
- 19Carvalho
- 22Batista de Souza
- 25Piris da Motta
- 26Soares Thuler
- 28Berrío
- 29Correa dos Santos
- 37Dutra
- 44Dini Gaioto
Al-Hilal
- 1Al-Mayoof
- 2Al-Burayk
- 20Jang Hyun-Soo
- 5AlbulayhiBooked at 45mins
- 12Al-Shahrani
- 3de Oliveira Alves
- 6Cuéllar
- 19CarrilloBooked at 83mins
- 9GiovincoBooked at 44minsSubstituted forKhrbinat 71'minutes
- 29Al DawsariBooked at 69minsSubstituted forAl Abidat 83'minutes
- 18GomisSubstituted forOtayfat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Otayf
- 10Al-Shalhoub
- 13Kadesh
- 17Al Hafith
- 22Kurdi
- 24Al Abid
- 27Bahebri
- 30Al-Waked
- 40Al-Ghamdi
- 70Jahfali
- 77Khrbin
- Referee:
- Ismail Elfath
- Attendance:
- 21,588
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Flamengo 3, Al-Hilal 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Flamengo. Robert Piris da Motta replaces Giorgian de Arrascaeta.
Foul by Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo).
Mohammed Al-Burayk (Al-Hilal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Al-Hilal. Abdullah Otayf replaces Bafétimbi Gomis.
Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Omar Khrbin (Al-Hilal).
Attempt saved. Bafétimbi Gomis (Al-Hilal) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yaseer Al-Shahrani.
Corner, Al-Hilal. Conceded by Diego Alves.
Attempt saved. Carlos Eduardo (Al-Hilal) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yaseer Al-Shahrani.
Substitution
Substitution, Flamengo. Vitinho replaces Bruno Henrique.
Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mohammed Al-Burayk (Al-Hilal).
Attempt saved. Omar Khrbin (Al-Hilal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Booking
Diego (Flamengo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Diego (Flamengo).
Nawaf Al Abid (Al-Hilal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Dismissal
André Carrillo (Al-Hilal) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by André Carrillo (Al-Hilal).
Substitution
Substitution, Al-Hilal. Nawaf Al Abid replaces Salem Al Dawsari.
Goal!
Own Goal by Ali Hadi Albulayhi, Al-Hilal. Flamengo 3, Al-Hilal 1.
Filipe Luís (Flamengo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by André Carrillo (Al-Hilal).
Foul by Pablo Marí (Flamengo).
Omar Khrbin (Al-Hilal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Flamengo 2, Al-Hilal 1. Bruno Henrique (Flamengo) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rafinha with a cross.
Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yaseer Al-Shahrani (Al-Hilal).
Substitution
Substitution, Flamengo. Diego replaces Gerson.
Substitution
Substitution, Al-Hilal. Omar Khrbin replaces Sebastian Giovinco.
Attempt missed. Bruno Henrique (Flamengo) header from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rafinha with a cross.
Attempt missed. Sebastian Giovinco (Al-Hilal) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Booking
Salem Al Dawsari (Al-Hilal) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Gerson (Flamengo).
Sebastian Giovinco (Al-Hilal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rafinha (Flamengo).
Salem Al Dawsari (Al-Hilal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Willian Arão (Flamengo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.