Beth Mead: Arsenal and England forward out with bruising as X-rays show no fracture

Arsenal forward Beth Mead has avoided a fracture to her lower leg after she was stretchered off in Sunday's 3-1 win at Everton in the Women's Super League.

The England international, 24, received five minutes of treatment after what appeared an innocuous challenge, and an X-ray confirmed bruising.

Mead will undergo rehabilitation "to get her back to full fitness as soon as possible", the club have said.

At present no timescale has been given as to her return to action.

She has scored one goal in 10 WSL appearances so far in 2019-20.

