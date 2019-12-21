Premier League quiz: Name clubs to top table at Christmas

Only 11 teams have led the Premier League at Christmas - but can you name them all?

Liverpool lead the Premier League at Christmas for the second successive year as they try to win a first top-flight title for 30 years.

Being top on 25 December is, of course, no guarantee of glory - as the Reds have twice found out in previous seasons.

In fact, they are the only club in the past nine years not to win the title from that position.

Can you name the other 10 teams to have been a festive number one in the Premier League era?

You have two minutes. Good luck...