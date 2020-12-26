Dundee Utd: Name the XI that won only Scottish title

Jim McLean

Almost four decades ago, Jim McLean led Dundee United to their solitary Scottish top-flight title.

After the legendary manager's death was announced, can you name the starting XI that beat Dundee 2-1 at Dens Park on 14 May 1983 to secure the Scottish Premier Division crown?

Can you name the Dundee Utd XI that beat Dundee to win the title in 1983?

